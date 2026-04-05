Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, along with PM Narendra Modi, extended greetings on Easter. Priyanka wished for love and compassion, Rahul for harmony, and Modi highlighted hope and renewal on the sacred Christian festival.

Political Leaders Extend Easter Greetings

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the public on the occasion of Easter, wishing for love, compassion, and kindness to guide people during challenging times. In a post on X, she wrote, "Warm Easter greetings to everyone. May love, compassion, and kindness guide us through these difficult times. Easter reminds us that light overcomes darkness, and love is stronger than hate."

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Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes, praying for the "happiness, harmony, and prosperity" of all. In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this special occasion fill your lives with happiness, harmony, and prosperity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his Easter greetings, highlighting the significance of hope and renewal. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society."

Significance of Easter and Lent

Easter is one of the most significant festivals in Christianity. It is celebrated across the globe with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is regarded as the most significant festival in Christianity, celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair. (ANI)