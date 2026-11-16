Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders visited the Dalai Lama, presenting him with Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' and discussing the importance of peace, compassion, and human values in today's global context.

Congress Leaders Present Sonia Gandhi Memoir To The Dalai Lama Today

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Vinay Kumar, President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, and RS Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and MLA from Nagrota Bagwan, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to the world-renowned Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. On the occasion, they presented him with a copy of ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, the memoir by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The leaders also engaged in a warm and cordial interaction with the Dalai Lama on various subjects and received his blessings and good wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, RS Bali said that the life of the Dalai Lama embodies timeless human values such as peace, compassion, non-violence, patience and tolerance. His philosophy and teachings continue to serve as a source of inspiration for people across the world. In the present global context, his message of humanity, mutual harmony and peace holds immense significance. Bali further said that the warmth, blessings and enduring message of humanity imparted by the Dalai Lama will continue to inspire society to follow the path of peace, compassion and harmony.

'Belonging: A Journey of Love' chronicles Sonia Gandhi's childhood in post-war Italy, her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge, her entry into the Nehru-Gandhi family and the personal tragedies that shaped her life, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The memoir also revisits her decision to enter active politics in the late 1990s, when the Congress was facing internal divisions and electoral setbacks. Gandhi recalled how she turned to the Bhagavad Gita during a period of uncertainty, drawing strength from Krishna's advice to Arjuna to perform one's duty without worrying about the fruits of one's actions. "Something awoke in me: I was sure. I had the answer to my own doubts and questions. I had to step out and go where my duty called. And I did," she wrote. The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released across bookstores nationwide on Tuesday. At Bahrisons Booksellers in Delhi's Khan Market, owner Rajni Bahri Malhotra described it as "one of the biggest books of this decade", saying readers had been enquiring about it for months. But even as readers begin turning its pages, the memoir has already opened a political chapter of its own, with the BJP and Congress locked in a battle over history, identity, secularism and the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family. (ANI)