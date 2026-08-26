Top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings for Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for happiness, prosperity, peace and communal harmony in posts on social media platform X.

The Congress party, including its top leaders, extended greetings to people on the occasions of Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Wednesday, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishing people happiness, prosperity, peace and communal harmony.

Rahul Gandhi's Onam Greetings

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam! May this festival bring happiness, new beginnings and prosperity to all."

Wishing everyone a very Happy Onam! May this festival bring happiness, new beginnings and prosperity to all. pic.twitter.com/SY5bMSEjzs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2026

Mallikarjun Kharge's Greetings for Eid and Onam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and Onam, highlighting the values of compassion, peace, justice, inclusiveness and communal harmony.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the sacred occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings to everyone. The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remind us of the enduring values of compassion, peace and justice for humanity."

On the sacred occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings to everyone. The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remind us of the enduring values of compassion, peace and justice for humanity. May this occasion strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and… pic.twitter.com/JfqfbwD3Gl — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 26, 2026

He added, "May this occasion strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and inspire us to build a society founded on mutual respect and communal harmony that binds our diverse nation together. Eid Mubarak to all."

In another post on X, Kharge extended his greetings on Onam, saying, "On the joyous occasion of Onam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone."

He said, "Onam celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage, prosperity and, above all, the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness that reflects the values of India."

On the joyous occasion of Onam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone. Onam celebrates Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, prosperity and, above all, the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness that reflects the values of India. May the colours and festivities of Onam bring… pic.twitter.com/M1vDGH8hcI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 25, 2026

Kharge added, "May the colours and festivities of Onam bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home. Happy Onam!"

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Onam Message

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her greetings on the occasion and wished people love, joy and peace.

Happy Onam! 🌸🌾 I hope you all have a wonderful celebration and the coming days bring you love, joy and peace. pic.twitter.com/fSTD28rEQg — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 26, 2026

In a post, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Onam! I hope you all have a wonderful celebration and the coming days bring you love, joy and peace."

About the Festivals

Onam is a ten-day harvest festival celebrated primarily in Keralam and marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali.

The festival culminates with Thiruvonam, the tenth and most auspicious day, which is being observed on Wednesday.

People celebrate Onam by wearing new clothes, creating floral decorations known as Pookkalam and preparing the traditional vegetarian feast, Onasadya, served on a banana leaf.

Milad-un-Nabi is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

(ANI)