Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said he would file a police complaint against PM Modi for calling the Congress 'MMC' (Muslim League Maoist Congress) in Secunderabad, calling the remark an insult to the party and its history.

Congress to Take Legal Action Against PM Modi

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said he would file a police complaint and take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM referred to the Congress party as "MMC" (Muslim League Maoist Congress) while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad.

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Speaking to ANI, Rao objected to the Prime Minister referring to Congress as "MMC" and defended the role of Congress leaders and Muslims in the country's history. "The Prime Minister of India visited Hyderabad. He called the Congress MMC (Muslim League-Maoist Congress). Because of the Maoists, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives. Muslims fought for the freedom of this country," he added.

The Congress leader said he would approach the police authorities regarding the remarks. "You are insulting the Congress party, so I am making a complaint to the local police station. We are giving the representation to the DCP and ACP, and we will take action against PM Modi," he added.

Appeal on OBC Census

Rao also appealed to Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) regarding the census issue. "I am appealing to all the OBCs that no one should participate in this census unless they also include the OBCs in it," he said.

What PM Modi Said

Earlier, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying the party had moved further left than Left parties and transformed into a fundamentalist entity. "The Congress has become even more 'Left' than the Left parties, meaning that it has become a staunch and distorted Maoist entity, and surpassing even the Muslim League in its fundamentalism, it has effectively transformed into the Muslim League itself. People are now calling it MMC. MMC means Muslim League Maoist Congress," PM Modi said

During the gathering, PM Modi also urged the citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. (ANI)