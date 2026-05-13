Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is 79, has been admitted to a hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital for a minor surgery. Here are the latest updates on her health.

Haryana (May 13): Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana. Sources say she was hospitalised for a minor surgery. A team of doctors at the Gurugram-based hospital will be performing the procedure, and she is currently receiving treatment.

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Health issues over the last two years

The Rajya Sabha MP has been facing health issues for the past two years. She has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi and other places for treatment. In March 2026, Sonia Gandhi was treated at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital for a respiratory problem. At that time, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were at the hospital to look after their mother.

Back in January, she was also suffering from a mild case of bronchial asthma. Her condition was reportedly worsened by Delhi's severe air pollution, which led to her being hospitalised for treatment.

Hospitalised three times in 2025

In 2025, Sonia Gandhi faced several health challenges and was hospitalised three times. One of these admissions was due to a stomach ache. She received treatment in both Delhi and Shimla during that year.

Sonia Gandhi, who has been elected as a Lok Sabha MP five times, decided not to contest the last Lok Sabha elections due to her age and health. She later became a Member of Parliament through the Rajya Sabha.