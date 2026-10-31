Congress leader Sachin Pilot has challenged the appointment process and legal immunity of the CEC, alleging bias and raising concerns about the neutrality of the Election Commission of India ahead of planned public protests by the INDIA bloc.

Concerns Over Election Commission Neutrality

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has questioned the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the legal immunity granted to the office-holder, alleging that these provisions raise concerns about the neutrality and independence of the Election Commission, as the Congress party plans to host a 'public impeachment proceeding' against the CEC.

Alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner has shown bias and put the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in jeopardy, Pilot suggested that ultimately having faith and reinvigorating that faith in the public regarding the institutions is also part of a working democracy.

Electoral Roll Allegations and Parliamentary Deadlock

Disputes Over Voter Lists

In an interview with ANI, Pilot referred to the ongoing controversy over the deletion of names from electoral rolls, claiming that the names of 13.3 crore people had been struck off. “If a match umpire is biased, what is the point of playing?", he said. Expressing faith in the country's institutions, he added, "Ultimately, we all work on faith. We have to have faith in the system. When the system itself is challenged and by someone who we feel is compromised, then how can you have neutrality in elections?"

He, however, said that it is the "wrongdoings" by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, which have been proven through documentary proof, adding, "There has been enough tangible data and documents proof given for the wrongdoings that Gyanesh Kumar has conducted through his term as Chief Election Commissioner." He said the issue posed a challenge to the fundamental right to vote in a democratic republic. "13.3 crore people's names are known to be struck off the electoral rolls. It's a big challenge to what we believe is the most fundamental issue in our republic, which is the right to vote," he said.

Accountability in Parliament

Alleging that the government has failed to answer any of the doubts raised on the Parliament floor, Pilot instead held the Centre responsible for the deadlock which has persisted across Parliament sessions, saying that the Government has not been able to give answers to the Opposition and the people of India, which has made it all the more urgent to raise these issues. "There are no answers given when the questions are asked within Parliament. So, it is quite fair for the people of India, the Opposition, to raise the issues in the public domain... As a political party, we are within our rights to raise this issue and demand answers," the Congress leader said.

Controversy Over Appointment and Immunity Laws

Questioning the process of appointing the CEC, Pilot said that earlier, the selection process involved the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, giving the government a two-to-one advantage. He also questioned the need for the government to introduce a law granting the CEC immunity after demitting office. “What was the need for the government to pass a new law which gives the Chief Election Commissioner immunity for life? Now, he is the only person in the country, not the Prime Minister, not the Chief Ministers, not the Director of Intelligence or the Army Chief, but the only man who, after demitting office, will have immunity for life,” Pilot said.

He further questioned the rationale behind granting such immunity to ECs, saying it raised concerns about the assurance being sought by the government. Pilot said the Opposition was trying to create awareness among people, particularly the youth, about issues concerning electoral institutions. He said institutions expected to function transparently and independently should remain above political ideology and affiliations. He also defended the Opposition's decision to raise these issues in the public domain, saying Parliament was not functioning effectively and questions raised by members were not receiving adequate answers.

“The fight is already going on at multiple levels. We also went to the Supreme Court. The cases are ongoing and are sub judice. The Election Commission has also given a clarification, which obviously you are not convinced about,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether raising the issue publicly was the only way forward, Pilot said people needed to have faith in institutions, but that faith was challenged when the neutrality of the system itself came under question. "Fight is already going on at multiple levels. We also went to Supreme Court. The cases are ongoing, in sub judice also. Also, I think the Election Commission has given clarification, which obviously you are not, you know, convinced about. INDIA bloc has planned a 'public impeachment' proceeding against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday. The public impeachment had been postponed on Friday due to rain. On Sunday, INDIA-bloc has planned a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (ANI)