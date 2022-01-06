  • Facebook
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to return to India in second week of January: Reports

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in touch with senior functionaries of the party and has taken stock of the entire electoral situation across different states.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reportedly abroad stating 'personal visit', can return to India in the second week of January ahead of the elections in the five states this year, ANI reported. In December, the Congress leader went on a trip ahead of the polls.

    The upcoming elections in the five states, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are nearing. These state elections are crucial for Congress to prove they are the primary challenger to the ruling BJP at the Centre.

    Punjab and Uttarakhand are Congress' better prospects. However, according to reports, the situation has been complicated over several decisions in the past few weeks. The party has seen infighting in both the states and Rahul Gandhi, who takes all the party decisions, seems to be missing. The Congress has not disclosed his visit, and reports suggest Gandhi had gone to Italy.

    According to an ANI report, Rahul Gandhi will likely be back in the country by next week and lead the party himself, quoting party officials familiar with the matter. Following the report, Gandhi is in touch with senior functionaries of the party and has taken stock of the entire electoral situation across different states.

    Rahul Gandhi had previously traveled abroad just ahead of the winter session of Parliament and returned just a few days ahead of the session. The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and other parties have criticized his foreign visits to secure the electoral position ahead of the polls.

    Mamata Banerjee, president of All India Trinamool Congress, now appears as the primary challenger to BJP. Previously taking a swipe at the Congress leader, she said no one could do politics by staying abroad 'half the time'.

    Clearing the air, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi is on a 'brief personal visit'. He said BJP and 'its media friends' should stop spreading rumors unnecessarily. 

