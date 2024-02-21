Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru

    Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in a defamation case filed by Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. The case relates to remarks on BJP's appointments. Court directs Gandhi to provide bonds and grants bail. Earlier, Gandhi was sentenced to jail in Gujarat, sentence suspended.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by a local court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections.

    Rahul Gandhi, who is currently actively participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, made an appearance in the Sultanpur court for the hearing. The case pertains to remarks made by Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Bengaluru during the 2018 elections, where he allegedly accused the BJP of appointing individuals with criminal backgrounds to prominent positions within the party.

    Karnataka govt under fire for providing Rs 15 lakh financial aid to Kerala-based victim of elephant attack

    During the hearing, Judge Yogesh Yadav presided over the case and directed Rahul Gandhi to furnish two bonds of 25 thousand rupees each. Following this, the court granted bail to the Congress leader.

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits families of elephant attack victims in Wayanad

    The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi stems from his statement in which he criticized the BJP's claim of being the most honest political party. Rahul's remarks targeted the BJP's decision to elevate individuals facing criminal charges to key positions within the party hierarchy. BJP leader Vijay Mishra took offence to Rahul's statement and subsequently filed a defamation suit against him.

    This legal development comes in the wake of an incident where Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Gujarat court for remarks made against the Modi community during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Kolar, Karnataka. However, the court suspended the sentence, allowing Rahul Gandhi to remain free.

