Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, says he is 'Dis'Qualified MP'

After the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, there has been huge outrage shown by the Congress on every front, be it rallies or protests. Now, the Congress leader has changed his Twitter bio and added 'Dis'Qualified MP' in it.

The description of his Twitter account mentions his membership of the Indian National Congress along with his disqualified membership of the Parliament.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi was scared of his questions on Adani and that democracy was under attack.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding 'satyagraha' at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi's disqualification. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.