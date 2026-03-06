Patiala House Court has given 9 Congress workers time to reply to a Delhi Police plea challenging their bail in the AI Summit Protest case. The next hearing is scheduled for April 23. A related matter for Udai Bhanu Chib has been deferred.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted time to 9 Congress workers to file a reply on the plea of Delhi Police against the bail granted to them. They were arrested in connection with the AI Summit Protest case.

The court has deferred the hearing on the challenge against the bail granted to Udai Bhanu Chib in view that the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma granted time to the respondent (accsued) and listed both matters for hearing on April 23.

Details of the Accused and Bail Challenge

Udai Bhanu Chib was granted bail on February 28, and the other 9 Accused were granted bail on March 1. The other Accused are Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Narsimha Yadav, Ajay Singh, Saurabh, Arbaz Khan, Ajay Kumar Vimal, Raja Gujar and Jitendra Yadav.

Delhi Police had challenged all the bail orders passed by the Duty Magistrates.

Advocate Roopesh Singh Bhadauria alongwith Chitwan Godara, appeared for the accused persons.

The Legal Battle Over Udai Bhanu Chib's Bail

Udai Bhanu Chib was granted bail on February 28. However, his bail order was stayed the same day after Delhi police approached the Session Court.

The legal Team of Udai Bhanu thereafter approached the Delhi High Court against the Session Court order.

After hearing the submissions of Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra had stayed the order passed by the sessions court.

Duty Magistrate Vanshita Mehta had rejected the custody extension application and granted bail to Udai Bhanu Chib on February 28.