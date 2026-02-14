Congress leader Pawan Khera urged PM Modi to visit Manipur during his Assam tour, sarcastically posting a booked flight ticket for him on 'X'. Khera said the PM's presence would reassure people in the state, which has been 'burning' since 2023.

Amidst the recent cases of violence within Manipur, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday stressed that PM Narendra Modi should visit the state while on a visit to Assam for other events today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post, Khera sarcastically shared air tickets booked for PM Modi, stating that Manipur, which has been "burning" since 2023, should not be abandoned, and added that the presence of Prime Minister would leave a long impact towards the people of the state. "Dear PM Narendra Modi, We understand that poll-bound states are always your top priority. But Manipur should not be abandoned. The state has been burning since 2023 - and it is burning again. You are already in Assam today. Manipur is just an hour away. Please go there as well. The presence of the Prime Minister can go a long way in reassuring our people in Manipur. To make it easier for you, we have even booked your flight from Guwahati to Imphal - you just have to get on the plane. As I do not have your number, I am sharing your flight ticket here. Kindly use it and show that the "PM CARES"," Khera wrote on 'X'.

Recent Violent Incidents

On February 6, a protest against the swearing-in of Manipur's new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent as security forces clashed with the mob in Churachandpur district. The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks.

Earlier this week, miscreants set fire to several houses overnight in villages around Litan in Ukhrul district, Manipur Police said on Monday.

Security Measures and Police Statement

According to the press note, while the situation in the affected areas remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A Joint Control Room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate urgent security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The police added that the overall law-and-order situation in the state during the last 24 hours remained normal. (ANI)