Congress MP Pawan Khera slammed the Centre for restricting protests at Jantar Mantar, accusing it of creating fear by closing metro stations. He blamed the government for business losses and upheld the opposition's right to protest democratically.

Pawan Khera slams Centre for restricting protests at Jantar Mantar

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Friday questioned the restrictions on protests at Jantar Mantar, asking why people were not being allowed to demonstrate at the designated protest site and accusing the Centre of creating an atmosphere of fear by shutting down metro stations and restricting public movement.

Addressing a press conference, Khera criticised the Modi government over allegations that recent protests had caused losses to businesses worth Rs 2,500 crore. He said the government was responsible for ensuring that demonstrations were conducted in an orderly manner rather than preventing people from exercising their democratic rights.

“If you were to allow people to protest at Jantar Mantar, then who would sit outside Khan Market? No one would; why would anyone want to? Who would go and sit at India Gate? Who would go and sit at the Meridian circle? Why would they? Jantar Mantar is a designated spot—why not let people sit there?” Khera said.

'Govt responsible for business losses, creating fear'

Responding to a question about the reported losses suffered by the business community due to the protests, the Congress leader acknowledged that demonstrations could affect traders but said the Centre must ensure that protests take place without police brutality. “It is true that whenever there is a protest in the country, traders suffer losses. However, it is the responsibility of the government in power to ensure that the protest proceeds in an orderly manner—without resorting to police brutality. Do not spread fear among the people,” he said.

Khera alleged that the closure of Central Park and several metro stations had disrupted public movement and prevented customers from reaching commercial areas such as Khan Market and Connaught Place. “You go ahead and shut down Central Park; you close 48 to 52 metro stations. By constantly telling people to ‘stay home, stay home, stay home,’ and by shutting down the metro and its stations—in defiance of the Supreme Court—you are the ones creating an atmosphere of terror,” he said.

“Naturally, how is a customer supposed to reach Khan Market, Connaught Place, or anywhere else if the metro is shut down? You are the ones forcing customers to stay home, yet you claim that traders have suffered losses. These losses lie at your doorstep, not at the doorstep of the protesters,” he added.

'Proximity to Parliament is why we want to protest there'

Khera also said that Jantar Mantar's proximity to Parliament was a reason for people to hold demonstrations there, as it allowed them to raise public concerns before elected representatives. “You have already drifted very far away from the Parliament. Being close to the Parliament means being in touch with the pulse of the people. Being close to the Parliament means being in touch with the suffering and pain of the public,” he said.

“You have become so detached from the people that even the mere mention of Jantar Mantar makes you tremble. And yes, Jantar Mantar is located right near the Parliament. That is precisely why we want to come there and raise our voices,” he added.

'Goal is regime change through democratic means'

His remarks came amid a political confrontation between the opposition and the Centre over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Khera reiterated that the Congress's objective was to defeat the government through democratic means, dismissing criticism of the opposition's call for regime change. “How does a regime change occur in a democracy like India? Through elections! The very goal of the opposition is to bring about a regime change—what other purpose could it possibly have?” he said.

He also challenged the government to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss constitutional changes, saying the opposition was prepared to debate issues such as delimitation. He accused the government of avoiding questions from the opposition and said it should allow democratic protests instead of restricting public movement.

The Congress leader maintained that the opposition would continue to raise public concerns and seek a change of government through elections.

CJP holds 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held a “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, drawing supporters to demonstrate in solidarity with arrested co-activist Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. The demonstration saw participants gathering to voice their dissent following the detention of party leadership in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had also proposed a "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Central Park in New Delhi. (ANI)