Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Congress is "finished" in the state, accusing leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera of using AI-photoshopped documents sourced from a Pakistani social media group in the passport row involving his wife.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that the Congress is "finished" in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims related to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, "Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way."

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Sarma alleges 'Pakistan link' in passport row

Escalating his attack, the Chief Minister questioned Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over alleged foreign links. "Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why is Pakistan helping Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

Sarma further added, "Why did Gaurav Gogoi, son of Tarun Gogoi, stoop so low? And why don't you tell us about your relationship with Pakistan? Pakistan will influence our elections, I have been telling you this since July."

Referring to prior inputs, the Chief Minister claimed that he had prior information about the developments. "On March 27th, I sent a message to a journalist in Assam saying something was about to happen. The police would decide whether to arrest Pawan Khera or not... This is a crime against the country," he said. He also indicated legal action against the Congress leaders, stating, "We have already informed the Government of India. We have filed a police complaint against Pawan Khera and others."

Claims of 'AI Photoshopped' documents

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister alleged that documents used by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi in the passport row involving his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma were "AI Photoshopped" and sourced from a Pakistani social media group. He further alleged that Congress used fabricated documents to build a narrative and dismissed claims about foreign companies, saying, "Anyone can register a company by paying USD 199."

During the briefing, Sarma also presented a detailed presentation with one slide titled "How the truth was uncovered," outlining what he described as inconsistencies in the allegations. It also noted that a "simple Google reverse search" of the passport number revealed original details, contradicting the claims.

Escalating political spat

The remarks come amid an escalating political row after Khera alleged that Sarma's wife held multiple passports and had undisclosed business interests abroad, including in Dubai and the United States. The Chief Minister has denied the allegations, asserting that at least one of the passports cited has already been confirmed as "fake" by authorities.

Meanwhile, Gogoi has continued to target the Chief Minister, taking a swipe on social media over Dubai's "Golden visa" scheme, as the war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress intensifies ahead of the elections.

Legal action initiated

Sarma had earlier said that an FIR had been filed by his wife and warned of legal action, alleging that the use of fabricated documents to influence elections could attract stringent punishment under the law.

Election context

The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)