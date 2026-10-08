The Congress party in Shimla observed a 'Black Day' to protest the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders in Delhi. Shimla Urban Congress president Inderjeet Singh called the detentions 'undemocratic' and an assault on democratic rights.

The Congress party on Thursday held a protest in Shimla as part of its nationwide “Black Day” observance against the detention of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders during a demonstration in New Delhi.

'Undemocratic Treatment of Elected Representatives'

Speaking with ANI, Shimla Urban Congress president Inderjeet Singh said Congress workers across the country were protesting against what he termed the “undemocratic” treatment of elected representatives. “Across the country, Congress workers are observing a Black Day today. Two days ago, all our elected MPs, including the Leader of Opposition, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. It is our constitutional right to express our views and exercise freedom of speech,” Singh said.

He alleged that the elected representatives were treated improperly during the protest and questioned the role of the Election Commission in the ongoing controversy. “The questions are being asked to Gyanesh Kumar, but the BJP is giving the answers. I think what could be a worse day for the Constitution than the BJP protecting Gyanesh Kumar, who should be behind bars,” Singh alleged.

Singh also condemned the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that they were subjected to inappropriate treatment. “The way our Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi ji are being detained and treated is something that Congress workers will not tolerate,” he said.

He said the Shimla protest was part of the nationwide programme being organised by Congress workers to register their opposition to the alleged detention of party leaders and what he described as an assault on democratic rights. “Congress workers across the country are on the streets today observing this as a Black Day. As part of this, the Shimla District Congress Committee is also holding this protest,” Singh said.

(ANI)