Congress leaders reacted strongly after Delhi Police filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and supporters over a protest march. Leaders like KC Venugopal and Kapil Sibal said they would not be intimidated and would continue to fight.

Congress leaders on Wednesday hit back at the Delhi Police for registering an FIR against party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and their supporters in connection with the INDIA bloc protest march against the Election Commission.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party would not be deterred by the FIRs and would continue its fight to “retain the democracy” of the country. Speaking to the reporters, Venugopal said, "Let them register thousands of FIRs... who is bothered about it. We are very much proud that we are fighting for retaining the democracy of this country."

Leaders Vow to Continue Fight

Further, Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal also accused the government of targeting political opponents. "Since 2014, everybody who they don't like is being detained, and they embrace all those who come to them who are in the opposition. See what has happened with the Punjab CM. This is their habit. This is their policy. Whatever the Congress will do, the Congress will do,” Sibal told ANI.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who arrived for a lunch hosted by the Congress president, also said the party would not be intimidated by the FIR. "See, we have come for lunch now, our fight is continuing, we have come to know about the FIR where my name was also included, we will not get intimidated by the FIR, they should have understood it by now,” Hooda said.

Details of the FIR

These remarks came after Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission on Tuesday, police said.

Opposition Plans Next Move

Meanwhile, today, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing a meeting of MPs from opposition parties at a restaurant in Central Delhi. The objective of the meeting is to draft a letter which will be sent to the CEC demanding an urgent meeting with opposition leaders on the SIR issues. (ANI)