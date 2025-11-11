Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha slammed the Congress's 'familial politics' as a 'threat to democracy' following the resignation of veteran leader Shakeel Ahmad. Ahmad quit the party after decades but vowed to remain a supporter.

Congress Leadership a 'Threat to Democracy': Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday reacted to the resignation of former Bihar Minister and senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad, saying that the public had realised that the Congress's leadership, trapped in "familial politics," is a threat to democracy and that its future is "in darkness."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "The public also knows that the leadership of a party which does not come out of familialism is a threat to democracy, and the future of that party is also in darkness. Those who openly nurture criminals and give them opportunities to thrive can never win the public's trust."

Shakeel Ahmad Resigns After Decades-Long Association

His remarks came after Shakeel Ahmad, a veteran Congress leader, announced his resignation from the party in a Facebook post, ending his decades-long association with the organisation. In his letter, Ahmad wrote, "With a very heavy heart, I have decided to resign from the membership of the Congress Party. My resignation does not mean that I am joining any other party or group. I have no intention of joining any political party. Like my forefathers, I too have unwavering faith in the policies and principles of the Congress, and I will continue to remain a well-wisher and supporter of the Congress throughout my life. My last vote too will be cast in favour of the Congress."

Timing of Announcement

Ahmad explained that he chose to announce his decision only after the completion of polling to ensure it did not impact the Congress's electoral prospects. "Although I had already made the decision to resign, I am announcing it today -- after voting -- because I did not want any wrong message to go out before polling, nor did I wish my decision to cause even the loss of five votes to the party," he wrote.

Family's Long Association with Congress

The veteran leader, who has served as both MLA and MP, also recounted his family's long association with the party. "My grandfather, Late Ahmad Gafoor, was elected as a Congress MLA in 1937. After his death, my father, Shakoor Ahmad, was elected as a Congress MLA five times between 1952 and 1977. After his passing in 1981, I myself was elected five times as a Congress MLA and Member of Parliament since 1985, holding various positions," he noted.

Resignation Amid Bihar Assembly Elections

Ahmad's resignation comes amid the Bihar Assembly elections, where the Congress is contesting as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. (ANI)