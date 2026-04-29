Congress MPs Tariq Anwar and Rajesh Thakur expressed scepticism over exit poll reliability for assembly elections, warning against over-reliance. They raised concerns about the use of government machinery and the polls creating doubt before results.

Congress Voices Scepticism on Exit Polls

Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Wednesday expressed scepticism over the reliability of exit polls for the assembly elections held in four states and one Union Territory, warning against over-reliance on opinion surveys. "Opinion polls cannot be fully trusted. Congress has always maintained that there is no need to rely on such polls. In Assam, reports suggest a close fight, while in Kerala, opinion has long favoured Congress. In Bengal, the BJP is being projected ahead, but we see no reason for that," Anwar told ANI. He also raised concerns about the use of government machinery and central forces during the elections, describing it as a potential threat to the democratic process. "The use of government machinery and central forces is worrying, raising concerns for democracy," he added.

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Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Rajesh Thakur said that the exit polls create doubts and always differ from the real results. "Exit polls are out again, but as always, they differ from the real results. Some are shown to please one side, others to please the other, raising questions about the Election Commission and even EVMs. A doubt is created through exit polls, with figures shifting district by district in ways that cannot be verified while voting is still underway," he told ANI.

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation and media coverage of exit poll trends, as political parties across India prepare for the final counting of votes.

Exit Poll Projections and Key Dates

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections. Whereas, the BJP-led NDA is poised to retain power in Assam, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded today evening. As for Tamil Nadu, the pollsters projected the incumbent CM MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance winning Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 4.

The exit poll results were released after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)