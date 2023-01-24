Congress' DNA favours Pakistan: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh

On Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that the BJP government at the Centre claims to have carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan, there was no proof of it.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday (January 24) slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh for their surgical strikes remark, saying that the DNA of the Congress favours Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "The DNA of the Congress is in favour of Pakistan. Sometimes they (Congress) ask for proof of surgical strike and at times the proof of Ram's existence. Again, Digvijay Singh has asked for the proof of surgical strikes while walking at Bharat Jodo Yatra. Singh is doing a sin of demoralising the soldiers. He is showing that he is standing with Pakistan."

"They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many terrorists, but there is no proof," the Congress leader said in his address in Jammu during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The MP CM also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating how "tukde-tukde gang" is walking him in the Yatra.

"I want an answer from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, what kind of Bharat Jodo Yatra is this? Tukde Tukde gang is walking with you, the morale of the Army is being lowered and Rahul Gandhi is also raising questions about the army's strength. It is not patriotism. At least the Congress should not commit the sin of lowering the morale of the Army," CM Chouhan said.

The MP CM alleged that Madhya Pradesh was the stronghold of SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) when Digvijaya Singh's government was in power in the state.

On February 14, 2019, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy was attacked by terrorists in Kashmir's Pulwama, in which as many as 44 soldiers lost their lives. Striking back, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force fighter jets targeted an advanced terror training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan's Balakot.

The day after, Islamabad attempted to target Indian military installations but was thwarted by the IAF.