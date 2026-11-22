A leopard snatched a goat in Almora, Uttarakhand, but dropped its prey and fled after children chased it and villagers raised an alarm. The unusual encounter was captured on CCTV and has drawn attention to human-wildlife conflicts.

A tense moment unfolded in Almora, Uttarakhand, after a leopard entered a residential area and snatched a goat. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the animal grabbing the goat and attempting to carry it away. However, what followed was unexpected as a group of children chased the leopard, while villagers raised an alarm after noticing the attack. The sudden commotion reportedly forced the big cat to abandon its prey and flee from the spot.

Children Chase Leopard, Villagers Raise Alarm

According to the available footage, the leopard had managed to catch the goat when the children noticed the animal. Instead of remaining silent, they began chasing it, drawing the attention of other villagers. As more people raised an alarm, the leopard appeared startled by the growing commotion. It eventually dropped the goat and ran away from the area. The incident highlights how quickly an ordinary moment in a village can turn into a frightening encounter when a wild animal enters a residential neighbourhood.

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CCTV Captures Narrow Escape

The CCTV footage documenting the incident has drawn attention to the increasing possibility of human-wildlife encounters in areas located close to forest regions. While the goat was reportedly dropped after the leopard was chased away, the incident could have ended very differently had the animal turned towards the children or other residents. Such encounters also underline the risks involved in approaching or chasing wild animals, even when they appear to be retreating. Residents are advised to remain cautious and avoid confronting leopards or attempting to scare them away themselves. Authorities and wildlife officials should be alerted whenever such animals are spotted near residential areas.