Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress leaders have reiterated the party's demand for power-sharing in the DMK-led alliance, stating that after being out of power for over 52 years, the party deserves a share in the government.

Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Congress leader Arul Anbarasu has reiterated the party's demand for power-sharing in the DMK-led alliance. Anbarasu emphasised that after being out of power for over 52 years, the Congress party deserves a share of power in the government. He also stated that the party would abide by the High Command's decision.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'It is our right to have a share of power'

Speaking to ANI, Anbarasu said, "We have not been in power here for the last 52 years. Even though the party actively participates in every movement, we don't get proper recognition. Though the High Command says it will make the decision, our view is that we are expecting power sharing. It is our right to have a share of power in the government. But we will obey whatever decision the High Command makes."

Absence from MDMK rally over Prabhakaran picture

Anbarasu also addressed the party's absence from the MDMK chief Vaiko's equality march in Trichy, stating that the Congress couldn't participate because of the display of a picture of LTTE leader Prabhakaran during the rally. "During MDMK's rally, they displayed the picture of Prabhakaran. He is an LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) leader whose organisation has been banned throughout the world. When that organisation has been banned, its photograph should not be printed in any way. But, Vaiko, as an alliance partner, overruled that. As an alliance partner, Congress can't participate. Even though we are alliance partners, we can't go against our policy.", Anbarasu said.

The rally aims to promote social justice, equality, and secular values and will cover several districts across Tamil Nadu. It is scheduled to conclude in Madurai on January 12.

MP Manickam Tagore echoes power-sharing call

Meanwhile, on Monday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that alliances remain the political reality in Tamil Nadu and asserted that the time has come to move beyond seat-sharing and initiate discussions on the sharing of power.

Reacting to a recent survey conducted by a private organisation, IPDS, on the political alliance landscape in Tamil Nadu, Tagore said the data did not fully capture the actual strength of the Congress party and several other political parties in the state. "Pointing to the recent private organisation (IPDS) survey taken on Tamil Nadu political alliance status. In Tamil Nadu, alliances are the political reality. Every party has its own base of voter support. I feel that this data does not fully reflect not only the Congress party's numbers but also those of other parties. However, no one can win in Tamil Nadu without an alliance. At the same time, the moment has arrived to discuss not just power, but the sharing of power as well, hasn't it?," post added on X

He said, "Time for share of power not only Share of seats."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to undergo the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)