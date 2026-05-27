Congress leaders filed a complaint with the Telangana DGP against BRS leader Balka Suman after a video showed him allegedly asking party members to 'burn down offices' and 'plan militant activities' to gain attention for a protest.

Senior Congress leaders Balmoor Venkat and Dayakar, along with others, met the Telangana DGP CV Anand on Wednesday to file a complaint against BRS Leader Balka Suman for alleged provocative and inflammatory comments encouraging militant activities.

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The complaint follows the latest controversy that erupted after Suman, in a video, was seen allegedly asking the party members to "burn down offices" and "plan militant activities," which went viral on social media, receiving backlash from Congress and the BJP. The Congress party leaders have requested strict legal action against the BRS leader.

Congress demands suo moto case

Speaking to ANI, he criticised Suman, saying that he has become an anti-social element in the State, further underlining that the Congress party has requested the DGP to file a suo moto case against him and take him into custody. "Yesterday, BRS party MP Balka Suman uttered a few words, which created a huge movement in Telangana state, because he said that to remove the railway tracks as well as to burn the public offices in Singareni Bhavan, which is absolutely wrong. He is trying to provoke people, and he has become an antisocial element in the state. So we have requested the DGP to file a suo moto case against him and take him into custody and inquire what they are planning to do in Telangana state, and stop it," he said.

Balka Suman's alleged call for 'militant activities'

Earlier on Tuesday, as per the video, Suman said that the party members held a protest on the National Highway in solidarity with farmers. Reflecting on the significantly lower participation of farmers in the protest, Suman asked the party members to organise themselves and engage in activities, including burning down the General Manager's office and Singareni Bhavan, planning militant activities, cutting off railway lines, etc to gain attention. He also asked the party members not to fear the judicial punishment.

"Are the farmers coming onto the roads? Yesterday, in Bheemaram, our people blockaded the National Highway. Only five farmers showed up; 60 to 70 of them were our own people. Earlier, near Kishtampeta in Chennur, they sat on the national highway, where only four or five of them were farmers. Again, a hundred of them were our own people, and the farmers are not showing up. "We have to do militant activities. "It's not about just talking, or holding meetings or press meets. Organise a program in the Mandamarri division, let's go and burn down the entire GM's (General Manager's) office. At worst, we will go to jail for a month. Therefore, you must seriously plan militant activities as well. If necessary, go to Singareni Bhavan and set it on fire and destroy it completely. That feeling should come, that sense of ownership should come for our union and our leadership. Therefore, plan militant activities. We have so many railway lines in our area, cut them off one day and organise a program, call it 'Rail Roko'," Suman said. (ANI)