Congress has triggered seat-sharing tensions in UP by demanding 200 assembly seats, challenging the Samajwadi Party's dominance ahead of the 2027 state elections and asserting its influence following recent gains in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress Stakes Claim for 200 Seats in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): A high-decibel poster war has broken out outside the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, with banners declaring "200 seat haq hai hamara" (200 seats are our right). The assertion comes as the Congress has reportedly submitted a wishlist of 200 Assembly constituencies to its INDIA alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party (SP). The move has triggered fresh friction in seat-sharing talks between the two key allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The poster read, "200 सीट हक है हमारा" (200 seat haq hai hamara).

The eye-catching hoarding, featuring photographs of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underscores growing pressure from grassroots party workers to stake a claim on nearly half of the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, directly challenging the narrative of the Congress remaining a junior partner in the state. The poster campaign is seen as an attempt by the Congress to capitalise on its revived momentum from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won six parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, led in 38 Assembly segments and finished second in another 42.

Internal Strategy and Alliance Dynamics

State Congress leaders are said to have framed the 200-seat demand using an "A, B, C, D" grading model based on organisational growth under its nationwide Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The development is politically significant as the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly comprises 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, has acted as the dominant partner in the INDIA bloc in the state, having contested the lion's share of seats during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and recent assembly polls.

However, boosted by its performance in the 2024 general elections—where the Congress-SP alliance dealt a major blow to the ruling BJP, with Congress securing six seats and the SP winning 37—party cadres have increasingly voiced demands for Congress to contest a significantly larger share of assembly constituencies rather than remaining a junior partner. The "200-seat" posters are being seen as an assertive signal to Akhilesh Yadav that the Congress does not intend to play second fiddle or settle for token, single-digit representation in Uttar Pradesh. With the Congress reportedly setting a mid-November deadline to wrap up seat-sharing talks, the public display in Lucknow underscores the delicate balancing act facing the INDIA bloc as it seeks to mount a united challenge against the ruling BJP in the country's most politically crucial state. (ANI)