UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of creating anarchy and questioning constitutional institutions amid an INDIA bloc protest. He urged the opposition party to change its 'corrupt conduct' and 'distrustful leadership' or face consequences.

CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Protest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress of creating anarchy and questioning the country's constitutional institutions amid the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi, urging the opposition party to change its conduct and leadership. Speaking to ANI about the protest, Adityanath said the demonstrations were inconveniencing the general public and alleged that the opposition was attempting to undermine constitutional institutions.

"They are inconveniencing the common public by creating anarchy. They are also attempting to question the constitutional institutions of the country. It is surprising that if they win elections, it is their capability. But if they lose, they blame EVMs, EC," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that such conduct had become part of the Congress's approach and called on the party to change its conduct and leadership. "Such conduct has become part of Congress' intent. They should change their corrupt conduct and their distrustful leadership. They should not spread anarchy in India or attempt to question the constitutional bodies in India," Adityanath said.

He added that people would not accept such actions for long and warned the Congress of political consequences if it continued with the same approach. "People will not accept this anarchy, they will not tolerate this for long. If they continue like this, they will have to lose whatever they are left with," he said.

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi, security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel.

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Protest March

Due to security reasons, the entry and exit of several metro stations will remain closed till 4 PM. These are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has called on other opposition parties to join the protest march."12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court. Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)