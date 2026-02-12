Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Assam in-charge Bhupesh Baghel said Congress is confident of winning the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam. They claimed the people want a change from the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government.

Congress Confident of Assam Victory

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress is confident of winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam. After the AICC meeting, he added that the party has begun its election preparations in the state and believes people want a change in leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Shivakumar said, "We discussed elections in Assam as the state is very important for us. There will be a big change in Assam. The people of Assam want a new government with new leadership in the state. We are confident that people in Assam will vote for the Congress because we have protected national interests. We have started our electoral process there."

Congress in-charge of Assam elections, Bhupesh Baghel said that discussions were held on the political situation in the state and claimed that people of Assam want a change, expressing confidence that a Congress government will be formed in the state. "Discussions were held relating to Assam. The people of Assam want change. The way the people in the Himanta Biswa Sarma government are looting people is not acceptable to the people of Assam. Congress govt will be formed in Assam," he said.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress.

Final Voter List Published

On Tuesday, the Election Commission published the final voter list for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 for 126 assembly constituencies in Assam, with over 2.49 crore voters. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the total number of voters in the draft voter list was 2,52,01,624, which has now decreased by 2,43,485 to 2,49,58,139 voters in the final voter list.

According to the reports, the final voter list includes 1,24,82,213 male voters, 1,24,75,583 female voters, and 343 third-gender voters.

"The integrated draft voter list for the Special Revision (SR) 2026 was published on 27th December 2025, and prior to this, a H2H verification drive was successfully conducted across the state from 22nd November 2025 to 20th December 2025. The period for submitting claims and objections was from 27th December 2025 to 22nd January 2026," said in a press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Assam. (ANI)