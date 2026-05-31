Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the alleged attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal. Banerjee was reportedly attacked with stones in Sonarpur and has vowed to approach the Supreme Court over the incident and security lapses.

Congress Condemns 'Shameful' Violence

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, calling the violence in West Bengal "shameful".

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Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "Whatever is happening in West Bengal after the elections is shameful and secondly, this Congress party condemns all these types of incidents. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to him and promised to support him. We have never done such a thing. We all have to condemn it together...We condemn it."

Banerjee Alleges State Admin Lapse, Vows SC Action

His remark came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district a day earlier. He had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence in the district.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate lapse in state administration and security arrangements, stating that he will approach the Supreme Court over the incident. "If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's no effort from the state government to stop it. This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case," he said.

Another TMC MP Attacked

Earlier today, Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence.

Terming it an "attempt to murder", Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district. (ANI)