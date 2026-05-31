Assam Rifles conducted boatmanship training in Mizoram for monsoon readiness. Separately, in a joint operation in Tripura, they seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore and arrested one person, disrupting a major narcotics trafficking network.

Assam Rifles Conducts Monsoon Preparedness Training

Assam Rifles conducted a five-day Boatmanship Training Cadre from May 26 to 30, 2026, for personnel of all Assam Rifles units deployed in Mizoram as part of operational preparedness for the forthcoming monsoon season.

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According to a release, the training focused on boat handling, river navigation, flood rescue operations, casualty evacuation, outboard motor handling, safety procedures and tactical river crossing techniques.

Personnel underwent extensive practical training aimed at enhancing their capability to operate effectively in flood-prone and inaccessible areas during monsoon contingencies. The cadre culminated in a practical exercise involving river crossing and rescue drills, validating the skills acquired during the training. The initiative reflects the Assam Rifles' commitment towards maintaining a high state of operational readiness and disaster response capability in the North East. As the "Sentinels of the North East", Assam Rifles continues to remain prepared to assist civil administration and local communities during emergencies and natural disasters.

Major Drug Bust in Tripura

Meanwhile, in a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on May 16, seized approximately 1 lakh Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 8 crore in Tripura's Mungiakami area.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces intercepted a pickup vehicle during a targeted operation. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large consignment of Yaba tablets, an official said.

Following the seizure, one individual identified as Kauchar Hussain (28), a resident of Jatan Bari under Gomati district in Tripura, was apprehended on the spot in connection with the smuggling attempt. The official said the contraband, along with the arrested accused, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings in accordance with the law. Authorities said intensified surveillance and coordinated enforcement operations will continue to target drug trafficking syndicates operating in the Northeast, with a focus on disrupting both supply chains and distribution networks. (ANI)