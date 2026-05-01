The Congress party slammed PM Modi as 'Inflation Man' over a Rs 993 hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices. The party accused the government of burdening businesses, noting prices have risen by Rs 1,518 in just four months.

The Indian National Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Inflation Man Modi" and accusing the government of repeatedly hiking commercial LPG cylinder prices, burdening businesses. The party said the recent Rs 993 hike has added to a series of price increases, alleging that it is putting pressure on businesses and contributing to rising inflation.

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Congress Details Price Hikes on Social Media

In a post on X, the Congress party wrote, "'Inflation Man Modi' has cracked the whip again. Today, the commercial cylinder has become ₹993 more expensive. In the last 4 months, Modi has increased the price of commercial cylinders like this" 'महंगाई मैन मोदी' का चाबुक फिर चला। आज कमर्शियल सिलेंडर 993 रुपए महंगा हुआ। मोदी ने पिछले 4 महीने में कमर्शियल सिलेंडर के दाम ऐसे बढ़ाए 👇 • 1 मई: ₹993 • 1 अप्रैल: ₹218 • 7 मार्च: ₹115 • 1 मार्च: ₹31 • 1 फरवरी: ₹50 • 1 जनवरी: ₹111 -------------- टोटल: ₹1,518 जी… — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2026

"1 May: ₹993, 1 April: ₹218, 7 March: ₹115, 1 March: ₹31, 1 February: ₹50, 1 January: ₹111, Total: ₹1,518. Yes, the commercial cylinder has become ₹1,518 more expensive in just 4 months. There are still 8 months left in the year. Modi's recovery continues," the post read.

Details of the Price Revision

This comes after Commercial LPG cylinder prices were sharply increased by Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from today, raising costs for businesses while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

Domestic LPG Prices Unchanged

There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country. The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a small share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.

Global Factors Cited for Hike

The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday.

Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis. (ANI)