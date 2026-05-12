Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi said the party is introspecting after its election loss. They are deliberating with leaders and MLAs on future steps to expose government lapses, provide constructive advice, and fulfil their duties.

Congress to expose govt lapses, offer advice

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the Congress party has begun deliberations with the senior leaders, colleagues, and newly elected MLAs of the party regarding the future steps to expose any lapses or mistakes of the current government and give valuable advice. Speaking to the reporters, Gogoi emphasised that the people of Assam find it difficult to accept the election result and expect the Congress party to fulfil its duties. "After the results of the last election, Congress has embarked on a journey of introspection. For the past several days, we have begun deliberations with the party's senior leaders, colleagues, and newly elected MLAs. In the coming days, we will discuss how to carry forward the voice of the people through the media and public meetings, how to expose any lapses or mistakes the current government might make in the days ahead, and how to provide constructive advice. We have started these discussions. The people of Assam still find it difficult to accept the results of the Assam elections even today, but after that, they also expect us to fulfil our duties well," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam Election Results

This comes after the decisive victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.

Oath-taking ceremony scheduled

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place today in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. (ANI)