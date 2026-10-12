BJP MP K Laxman accused the Congress of being 'bankrupt of agenda' for protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said the process was conducted multiple times under Congress rule without any objections from them.

BJP Slams Congress Over Electoral Roll Revision

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of being "bankrupt of agenda" and attempting to mislead the public regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader pointed out that the SIR process has been conducted several times previously during the Congress party's own tenure, and at that time, it had faced no objections.

"The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are bankrupt of agenda. They are trying to mislead the people in the name of Special Intensive Revision. Congress party knows fully well this process has been done prior to this one, eight times when Congress was in power. There was no issue at all. They are trying to make an issue out of no issue," Laxman said. He further stated that the public is aware of these tactics and will deliver a fitting response to the Congress party in a democratic manner. "Election Commission has given very clear data about it. In spite of that, they're trying to make a ruckus out of this... People are definitely going to teach them a fitting lesson in a democratic manner. You wanted to create anarchy because you are unable to fight politically with the BJP," the MP added.

Opposition to March to Supreme Court, High Security in Delhi

Laxman’s remarks come just hours before Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards the Supreme Court today morning as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns.

Against this backdrop, high security is in place in Central Delhi with barricades at multiple locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will also remain closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM on October 12, 2026, for security reasons. The stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road respectively. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)