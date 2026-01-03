The Congress announced a three-phase nationwide agitation, "MGNREGA Bachao", against the Centre's new VB--G RAM G Act. Party leaders accuse the government of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide three-phase agitation titled "MGNREGA Bachao", after the Centre's newly enacted Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act.

Congress Accuses Centre of Centralisation

Addressing a press conference at the party's office in New Delhi, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to centralise the employment guarantee scheme and acting arbitrarily.

Three-Phase Agitation Plan Unveiled

Phase 1: Preparatory Meetings and Fasts

Venugopal said the CWC had finalised the future strategy on MGNREGA and approved a structured campaign titled "MGNREGA Bachao Sangram." "Phase 1 will begin on January 8 with a full-day preparatory meeting at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices in the presence of general secretaries and in-charges. District-level press conference will be held at District Congress Committee (DCC) offices on January 10, followed by a one-day fast at district headquarters on January 11 near the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar," he said.

Phase 2: Grassroots Outreach

As per the party, phase 2 of the campaign will run from January 12 to January 30. During this period, panchayat-level chaupals will be organised across all gram panchayats, along with the delivery of a letter from the Congress president. "Vidhan Sabha-level nukkad sabhas and pamphlet distribution are also planned. On January 30, Martyr's Day, the party will hold peaceful sit-ins at the ward level with MGNREGA workers," Venugopal said.

Phase 3: Dharnas and Rallies

"Phase 3 will begin on January 31 with district-level MNREGA Bachao dharnas at DC/DM offices till February 6. This will be followed by state-level gheraos of Vidha Sabha buildings from February 7 to February 15 and four zonal AICC rallies across the country between February 16 and February 25," he added.

Legal Challenge and Opposition Unity

Jairam Ramesh said the campaign would launch on January 8, alleging that the government was moving to centralise MGNREGA. "The government is acting arbitrarily; we will challenge the newly created MNREGA in court," he said, adding that this agitation will be a struggle to save MGNREGA.

Responding to an ANI's query, Venugopal said, "Although this is a Congress program, we will also talk to the opposition and if they want, they can join, but Congress will expose the government on this issue."

Jairam Ramesh said, "We will also talk to the opposition parties. During the session, opposition parties in the House had opposed the new MNREGA law. There are governments of different opposition parties in different states. We will talk and try to include everyone."

'Erasing Gandhi's Name is Condemnable'

Addressing the media, Venugopal said that removing the name of Mahatma Gandhi is also a "most condemnable act." "Mahatma Gandhi is not merely a symbol. His name does not stand for symbolism alone. Gandhi ji represented the dignity of labour, village self-rule, and the moral responsibility of the State. Erasing his name reflects an attempt to erase the rights-based vision behind MGNREGA itself," the Congress leader said.

Congress Demands Restoration of Original Act

Further, he emphasised that through MGNREGA, the Congress aim to defend the right to work, protect Panchayati Raj institutions, stand with women workers, Dalits, Adivasis, and the rural poor and take this issue to every village in the country.

"Withdraw the VB GRAM G Act and restore the MGNREGA Act in its original, rights-based form, restoring the people's right to work and the authority of Panchayats," Venugopal demanded.(ANI)