CPI-M's Thomas Isaac states Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is impressed by Kerala's LDF govt. Aiyar himself predicts an LDF win, citing 'brilliant achievements,' sparking a row as Congress leaders distance themselves from his remarks.

Aiyar Praises LDF Govt, Predicts Win

Senior CPI-M leader and former Kerala Former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has stated that veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar remains deeply impressed by the achievements of the LDF-led state government and continues to be an admirer of the Kerala model of governance.

Speaking to ANI, Isaac said, "He has long been an admirer of the decentralization program in Kerala... He still claims to be a congressman, but he is very impressed by the state government's achievements and has also expressed admiration for the Chief Minister."

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar predicted a win in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), despite his personal wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory. "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said.

"The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent-thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

Congress Distances Itself From Remarks

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row, with Congress distancing itself from his statement and saying Aiyar was not a part of the party. To this, Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian."

Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Monday called Aiyar's recent remarks, predicting return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, as his "personal opinion." Venugopal said his remarks do not reflect the Congress's viewpoint, adding that he is no longer in the party."

"His statement that the Pinarayi government will continue in Kerala is a personal opinion. It is not the party's view. Mani Shankar Aiyar is not currently in the Congress party," Venugopal told reporters. (ANI)