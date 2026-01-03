Colonel Rohit Chaudhary accused the central government of cutting ECHS funds, leading to a Rs 12000 crore deficit. He said the 'cashless' scheme has failed, with bills of 20 lakh beneficiaries pending, and announced a protest campaign.

Congress Accuses Centre of Slashing ECHS Funds

Colonel Rohit Chaudhary (Retd.), Chairman of the Congress' Ex-Servicemen Department, accused the central government of cutting down the funding of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and announced a campaign to save the scheme.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the central government, Colonel (Retd.) Rohit Chaudhary emphasised that the scheme is on the brink of collapse with a deficit of Rs 12000. He added that the ECHS, which was launched in 2003 with the aim of 'cashless' and 'capless' health treatment, has failed on both fronts as the bills of over 20 lakh beneficiaries are pending.

'Neither Cashless Nor Capless Anymore'

"The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), created in 2003, was 'cashless' and 'capless', but today it is neither 'cashless' nor 'capless' anymore... There are approximately 20 lakh beneficiaries under this scheme, many of whose bills are pending," Colonel (Retd) Rohit Chaudhary told ANI. "The Congress Party has been raising this issue for a very long time... But somewhere the government's indifference is there... (To run the scheme) Rs 14000 crore is needed, and only Rs 2000 crore is being provided. The government should fulfil the shortfall of Rs 12000 crore with immediate effect," he added.

'Save the Scheme' Campaign Launched

Further, the Congress leader informed about the launch of a campaign to save the scheme. "If it does not, we ex-servicemen are ready to mobilise... We will fight against it from the streets to Parliament. 'Take care of the treatment of those who took care of the country', we have started this campaign from today."

Demands and Ultimatum

Colonel (Retd) Rohit Chaudhary presented the party's demands and asked the government to release Rs 14000 crore budget until January 30. We give the government time until January 30 to release the Rs 14000 crore budget. Clearance of the pending bill of the beneficiaries and whatever reforms, such as an increase in remuneration, tackling the deficiency of manpower, should be done.

About the ECHS Scheme

Launched in 2003, the ECHS provides comprehensive, cashless, and capless medical care to ex-servicemen and their dependents through a nationwide network of hospitals and polyclinics. (ANI)