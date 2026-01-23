Yashrajsinh Gohil, nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, killed himself after accidentally shooting his wife Rajeshwari dead with his licensed revolver at their Ahmedabad residence, Gujarat Police said. The incident occurred on January 21.

Congress leader Yashrajsinh Gohil, the nephew of senior Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, on Thursday reportedly killed himself with his licensed revolver after accidentally shooting his wife at their residence in Ahmedabad, according to Gujarat Police.

Police Detail Tragic Events

Assistant Commissioner of Police (A Division) Jayesh Bhrambhatt on Friday detailed the incident that took place on the night of January 21, saying that the couple had gone to a relative's house for dinner and, upon returning, they spoke with Gohil's mother before heading to their bedroom. After a while, Gohil informed his mother that he has accidently shot his wife. "In this incident, Rajeshwari and her husband, Yashrajsinh, died. They had gone to a relative's house for dinner. After returning home, they spoke with their mother and then headed to their bedroom. Sometime later, Yashrajsinh came to his mother and said that a bullet had been fired from his revolver and his wife had been shot..." the police official stated.

The ACP further elaborated that the mother and son called the ambulance service together; however, upon reaching the spot, the medical team declared Rajeshwari dead and left the room to inform the control room. In the meantime, Gohil had shot himself dead with the same revolver. "Together, they went to the bedroom and called up the 108 Ambulance service. The 108 incharge came there and saw that Rajeshwari was dead. He headed to the living room to inform the control room. The man's mother was in another room. Amid this, they heard a sound. When they headed to the room, they found that Yashrajsinh had shot himself dead with his own revolver. Police reached there and called the FSL officer and the Executive Magistrate. After all the process there, we sent both bodies for postmortem and forensics. Further investigation is being done. We are investigating all angles..." the police official said.

Congress Leader Corroborates Incident

Meanwhile, Congress Gujarat leader Manish Doshi said that Gohil was recently appointed to the Maritime Board, and was also preparing for the competitive exam. "An unfortunate incident occurred in the family of senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil. As per the information we received, his nephew and his nephew's wife died. This is really unfortunate. He recently got the job in the Maritime Board after passing the departmental examination. He was also preparing for a competitive exam. As per the information I have with me, they had gone to their aunt's home for a meal, as per tradition. They spoke with everyone there and came back happily," Doshi said.

"When they returned to their home in NRI Tower, he accidentally shot his wife with his licensed revolver. He dialled up 108. The 108 Ambulance service was unable to locate the house, so he went to receive them. When they finally arrived, they checked the wife and told him that she had died. So, he then shot himself dead with the same revolver..." he added.

The bodies of the deceased individuals were brought to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for postmortem. Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)