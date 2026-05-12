Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao criticised PM Modi's appeal to cut fuel and gold use as a post-election burden on people. BJP's N Ramchander Rao defended it as a necessary step to conserve India's forex reserves amid a global crisis.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent call for citizens to reduce consumption of fuel and gold. The Congress leader questioned the timing of the "new slogan," suggesting that the government is shifting the burden of economic management onto the common public after the elections. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said, "... If you vote for the BJP, you will develop... They are telling us to use less diesel and petrol and purchase less gold... They have won, so they have started this new slogan... They are telling people to spend less... Stop this lecture and tell Adani, Ambani and the people of Gujarat to help India..."

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BJP Defends PM's Appeal, Cites Forex Conservation

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'seven appeals' to the nation amid the West Asia crisis, saying the Prime Minister had urged citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by reducing gold purchases and avoiding unnecessary foreign travel in the current circumstances.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that while several countries across the world were witnessing fuel rationing and rising prices, India had managed the situation better and needed to remain cautious in protecting its reserves. He also took a swipe at the Congress, recalling that previous Congress governments had appealed to people to limit food consumption even during non-crisis periods. "The Prime Minister has appealed to the people of this country with regard to saving the forex by reducing the purchase of the gold and also not to go abroad in these circumstances.... In the entire world except India, price rise and rationing of the fuel is happening... We must be very careful in keeping our reserves intact... Even in a non-crisis period, the Congress government wanted and appealed to the people to buy rice or to have meals only once," said Rao.

Details of PM's Economic Appeals

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.