Congress leader Manju Lata Meena defended her 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' remark, stating it reflects public anger over 'vote chori'. The BJP slammed the comment as a threat, part of a pattern of insults against the Prime Minister.

Congress Leader Defends 'Kabar Khudegi' Remark

Congress leader Manju Lata Meena on Sunday defended her remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally taken out by the party against alleged "vote chori". The Congress leader said that she was only showing the public anger which exists regarding vote theft, and that no real issues have been discussed by the PM till now. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," said Meena, who is also Jaipur women's Congress district president.

Earlier, she had said, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow). Defending her remarks, she added, "I said, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi." I stand by it. Our job is to bring the truth before the public, today, Rahul Gandhi brought the truth of vote chori to the public, that is why the public is supporting us. From every corner of the country people have come..."

BJP Condemns Statement as 'War on Constitution'

The statement has been heavily criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that insulting and threatening the PM has been commonplace in the party. "This rally is not of vote chori, but more of theft and threats, this rally is not for SIR, but rather a war on Constitution. The way Congress leaders, on the orders of Rahul Gandhi, said that "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahi toh kal khudegi". This shows that their aim is to keep the interests of the family above the Constitution. They want to destroy the constitutional institutions," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI. "This is not an isolated incident; there are 150 such other incidents where the Congress has insulted or threatened PM Modi," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi, during his speech at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power. The Congress leader had said, "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth." (ANI)