Six months post the Air India AI171 crash, victims' families face delayed compensation and emotional distress, says US attorney Mike Andrews. While seeking answers, many await payments from TATA Group and the Gujarat government.

Mike Andrews, a US attorney representing several Air India crash victims's families, during his third visit to meet them, said on Sunday that it has been six months after the Air India AI171 crash and families of the victims are still struggling with unanswered questions, delayed compensation and immense emotional distress. "Obviously, we are six months after the crash, and we are meeting with many families throughout all of the regions.", Andrews said, speaking to ANI.

Noting that while most families have received Rs. 25 lakhs in compensation from Air India, many are yet to receive the Rs. 1 crore ex-gratia payment announced by th TATA Group. He also noted that several families, particularly in the Mumbai region, have not received the Rs. 4 lakh compensation promised by the Gujarat government, citing a possible breakdown in communication between authorities.

Compensation Delays and Communication Breakdowns

"One of the things we are hearing particularly from families here in Mumbai area is that they have not recieved 4 lakh promised payment from Gujarat. We think there is miscommunication or a breakdown in communication between Gujarat area and here in Mumbai," he said. Similar issues, he added, are faced by families in the United Kingdom, particularly when transferring and receiving funds.

'Right to Know' Primary Concern for Families

Andrews stressed that compensation, though important, is not the family's primary concern. "The families of the victims have earned the right to know what happened, how it happened, and why it happened," he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the cause of the crash.

He confirmed that investigators from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) were in Washington, DC last week, working with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to review flight and cockpit data. Andrews also said, "We are closely following the efforts of the pilot's father and the Supreme Court, and we believe the Supreme Court's comments have been favourable in what has been reported in the media atleast. They also echo the view that we should not blame the pilots. We should be seeking information about what actually happened."

Concerns Over Improper Legal Releases

Expressing concern, Andrews said there were reports that documents were being circulated among some families, allegedly asking them to sign legal releases before the investigation was completed. "We believe it is improper to ask families to settle or waive their rights before they even know what those rights may be," he said.

Exploring Legal Remedies and Liability

Regarding legal remedies, Andrews explained that under the Montreal Convention, passengers' families are generally entitled to compensation from the airline. However, he said the investigation's findings would determine whether liability may extend to other entities, including aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing or subcomponent part manufacturers.

Severe Emotional Toll on Grieving Families

He also highlighted the severe emotional toll on the families, saying the stress of losing loved ones has had lasting effects, with some families reporting additional deaths that they believe may be linked to grief and trauma. "You can't overstate the stress these families are under," Andrews said.

Pursuing Accountability Through Legal Action

Reiterating his commitment, Andrews said his team is offering support to families and pursuing multiple legal avenues, including filing Freedom of Information Act requests in the United States, to access critical data. "This is first and foremost about accountability," he said. "We can't move forward until we understand what happened and why."

Background of the Air India AI171 Tragedy

On June 12, Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff. It noted that both aircraft engines shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, resulting in a catastrophic loss of thrust and a rapid descent. The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)