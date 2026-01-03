TN AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence in finalising the Congress-DMK alliance for assembly polls. He also addressed internal disputes, including MP Jothimani's allegations, confirming disciplinary action is underway.

Congress Optimistic on DMK Alliance for Assembly Polls

The Tamil Nadu AICC In-charge Girish Chodankar on Saturday expressed optimism about finalising its alliance with the ruling DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, even as he sought to play down rumours of internal differences following allegations made by MP Jothimani on X.

Tamil Nadu AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar said the Congress leadership had already initiated talks with the DMK and was hopeful of an early conclusion. "We met the Chief Minister and the DMK President exactly one month back, on December 3. We requested that the alliance talks be sealed at the earliest. We are still hopeful that our alliance will be sealed with the DMK," Chodankar said. The remarks signal the party's intent to ensure unity and coordination well ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections.

Party Addresses Internal Disputes

Addressing allegations raised by Congress MP Jothimani, Chodankar underlined that internal matters should be resolved through party forums. "If any issues are there, they should be discussed within the party forum," he said.

Disciplinary Action Initiated

He added that the party had already initiated disciplinary proceedings in the matter. He confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) had issued a show-cause notice and that the matter was being handled at the appropriate level. "Since the disciplinary proceedings are on, our PCC has already issued a show-cause notice. The AICC's Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan (RGPRS) chairman is handling the issue, and I am confident it will be resolved," Chodankar said.

This comes after a Congress MP posted on X on January 2 about the Tamil Nadu Congress, posting, "No political party would ever think of obstructing its own parliamentary members from submitting the list of polling booth agents to the Election Commission during election time. Yet, this is happening in the Congress party. The events unfolding in the Tamil Nadu Congress are a source of profound concern. The efforts to dilute policy stances and political actions are causing immense pain. Day after day, the Tamil Nadu Congress finds itself in the news for all the wrong reasons, unrelated to people's issues,".

Clarification on BLA Appointment

Clarifying another controversy related to the appointment of a Block Level Administrator (BLA), Chodankar stated that the authority letter had been issued earlier in connection with a sub-district president issue. "The PCC has shown me all the documents and how this documentation was given," he said.

The Congress leadership's remarks aimed at projecting unity and organisational discipline as the party looks to strengthen its alliance strategy and electoral preparedness in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)