    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing CM Kejriwal, informed a vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SV Bhatti that they intend to withdraw the current petition to file a fresh one challenging the final order of the High Court.

    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (June 26) granted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal permission to withdraw his petition challenging the Delhi High Court's interim stay on his bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

    Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing CM Kejriwal, informed a vacation Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SV Bhatti that they intend to withdraw the current petition to file a fresh one challenging the final order of the High Court.

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    On Tuesday, the High Court stayed the trial court's order granting bail to the Delhi CM. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said that the trial judge issued the bail order "without going through and appreciating the entire material brought on record by the rival parties." On June 20, Special Judge Niyay Bindu of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court had ordered Kejriwal's release, highlighting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) failed to provide any direct evidence linking him with the proceeds of the crime.

    Simultaneously, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested CM Kejriwal in connection with the excise 'scam' case. The CBI obtained permission from a special court in Delhi to proceed with the arrest after presenting the necessary documents.

    Karnataka tourists allege physical assault, extortion by Goa forest dept at Sural falls near Belagavi

    The Delhi CM was brought before Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, where the CBI sought his custody for interrogation. The application for his arrest was moved by the central probe agency after Kejriwal was produced in court from Tihar Central Jail.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
