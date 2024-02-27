Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage': PM Modi wishes Shami speedy recovery after ankle surgery

    Senior Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has successfully undergone surgery on his left Achilles tendon, rendering him unavailable for the upcoming Indian Premier League next month and potentially the T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

    Confident you'll overcome this injury with courage PM Modi to Shami after pacer undergoes ankle surgery snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his well wishes to cricketer Mohammad Shami for a swift recovery following a successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon. Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, PM Modi conveyed his confidence in the veteran bowler's ability to overcome this injury with resilience.

    "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, Mohammad Shami! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you," wrote PM on X in response to Shami's post where he provided an update on his surgery.

    The 33-year-old, whose last appearance for India was in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, underwent surgery in London on Monday. Shami, who is eager to "get back on my feet soon" stares at a recovery time of a minimum of three months.

    "Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet. #AchillesRecovery #HeelSurgery #RoadToRecovery," Shami posed on X last night.

    The surgery forces Shami to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and potentially the T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA.

    Shami, a key figure in India's impressive ODI World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, persevered through pain due to landing issues, yet maintained a high level of performance.

    In January, he traveled to London for specialized ankle injections to alleviate the discomfort, but unfortunately, the treatment proved ineffective, leading to the necessity of surgery.

    The absence of Shami presents a significant setback for the Gujarat Titans, particularly following the transfer of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians in a cash-only transaction. Shami played a pivotal role as the team's leading wicket-taker during their runner-up finish in the previous IPL season.

    Recently honored with the Arjuna Award, Shami boasts an impressive tally of 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets throughout his illustrious decade-long career.

    The situation brings into question the effectiveness of the injury rehabilitation program devised by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

    The prospect of Shami returning before India's home Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand (scheduled for October-November) seems highly unlikely. Instead, his focus might shift towards preparing for the pivotal away series against Australia.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets to 'build his body', undergoes successful surgery snt

    SHOCKING! Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets to 'build his body', undergoes successful surgery

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-404 February 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-404 February 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced anr

    Kerala: Auto driver killed in wild elephant attack in Munnar; hartal announced

    Narayana Murthy wife Sudha Murty spotted checking out books in Bengaluru with Akshata Murty WATCH gcw

    Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murty spotted checking out books in Bengaluru with Akshata Murty (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read ATG

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read

    SHOCKING Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets to 'build his body', undergoes successful surgery snt

    SHOCKING! Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets to 'build his body', undergoes successful surgery

    cricket 'Looking forward to get back on my feet': Shami after undergoing on Achilles tendon; shares pic from hospital osf

    'Looking forward to get back on my feet': Shami after undergoing on Achilles tendon; shares pic from hospital

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-404 February 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-404 February 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Netflix hack Want to download your favourite show or film 5 easy steps to do so gcw

    Netflix hack: Want to download your favourite show or film? 5 easy steps to do so

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon