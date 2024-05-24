Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Comprehensive elephant census underway at 4 south-Indian states to address human-elephant conflicts

    A comprehensive elephant census spanning Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh's border forests aims to address human-elephant conflicts. Led by the Inter-State Coordination Committee, the three-day census involves 1,689 personnel using block sampling, line transects, and water source monitoring. Data analysis by experts from IISC will inform strategies for conflict mitigation and elephant conservation.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 24, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    To address rising incidents of human-elephant conflicts, a meticulous elephant census has commenced in the border forests of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. This initiative, led by the Inter-State Coordination Committee (ICC), spans across 10 forest divisions within the Nilgiri mountain range and aims to develop effective conflict management strategies.

    The three-day census, which started on Thursday, employs a whopping 1,689 personnel, including officers and wildlife experts. On the first day, the team adopted the block sampling or direct count method to tally the elephants. This involved revisiting and updating last year’s data through defined forest beats. The teams also gathered crucial information about the local vegetation, elevation, and rainfall patterns, as well as observed demographic details such as the age and gender of the elephants and other animals spotted alongside them.

    Friday's efforts saw the implementation of 2-kilometer-long line transects, established during Thursday's session. Researchers recorded data while walking these transects, paying special attention to elephant dung to estimate the proximity and activities of the elephants. This approach is expected to help in approximating the habitats of the elephants and calculating their densities based on various forest zones and land uses.

    The final day of the survey will focus on identifying and monitoring water sources frequented by elephants. Observers will document these areas from dawn till dusk, taking detailed notes and photographs of any elephants that visit, noting their herd size, age, and sex.

    Post-census, the data collected will undergo detailed analysis with the assistance of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore. This comprehensive study is poised to provide vital insights that will aid in crafting strategies to minimize conflicts between humans and elephants in these regions.

