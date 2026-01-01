Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam slammed Congress leader Nana Patole for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, calling it a "ridiculous statement." Nirupam said Congress's conduct means they should be compared to Ravana, not Ram.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday slammed Congress leader Nana Patole for drawing a comparison between Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Lord Ram, calling it a "ridiculous statement".

Nirupam questioned the Congress party's stance on Ram, and said, "This is a very ridiculous statement because the Congress party has always opposed Ram. The Congress has always put a spoke in the wheel regarding the proposal to build a temple in Ayodhya. The Congress party has raised question marks over Ram's very existence."

The Sena leader further stated that the Congress party should be compared to Ravana instead of Lord Ram, citing their conduct. "Such people come forward and say that their leader follows Ram's ideals, so compare him to Ram. I want to tell them, do not tarnish Ram's name. Regarding the conduct and antics of their people, I would say that they should be compared not to Ram, but to Ravana," Nirupam told ANI.

Patole Defends Comparison

Earlier on Wednesday, Nana Patole, addressing the question of Rahul Gandhi not visiting the Ram Temple, said that the Congress is doing the work of Lord Ram. Nana Patole told ANI, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi is doing the work of Lord Shri Ram. You know that Lord Shri Ram worked for the oppressed, the suffering, the deprived. Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is doing the same work throughout the country; his fight to give justice to the people of the country has begun. When Ram Lalla was locked, our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had ordered the gates to be opened. When Rahul Gandhi visits Ayodhya, he will offer prayers."

Past Remarks and BJP Criticism

Nana Patole has earlier also drawn criticism for comparing Rahul Gandhi to the Hindu deity. In October 2022, during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nana Patole said that it is a "coincidence" that both of their names begin with "R", but the Congress party does not compare Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram. "Even Lord Sri Ram also walked (PadaYatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of a padayatra. People are joining him, so it's not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi's names begin with "R". But we don't compare Rahul with Lord Ram while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God, and Rahul Gandhi is a human being, and he is working for humanity, and it can be seen by everyone," Patole had said.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, including CR Kesavan, who called his statement a "grievous insult" to Hindu sentiments. In an X post, the BJP leader asked Nana Patole to inquire why Rahul Gandhi has not visited the Ayodhya Ram Temple yet. "Nana Patole comparing Lord Ram to Rahul Gandhi is an unforgivable, grievous insult to the faith and sentiments of the crores of Hindu devotees. Nana Patole had earlier disgracefully asked for the Shuddikaran of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after our Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji had visited the Divya Ram Mandir and prayed for the welfare of our country. Nana Parole's disgraceful remarks and devious mindset are indefensible and most condemnable. Will Nana Patole dare to ask Rahul Gandhi why he mocked the Praan Pratishta ceremony, a Naach Gaana event or why Rahul Gandhi not visited Ayodhya Ram Mandir yet?" Kesavan wrote on X. (ANI)