Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cold wave alert! Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius, temperature likely to drop from Jan 16

    The weather office has predicted a return of the cold wave over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday and Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 3 degrees celsius.

    Cold wave alert Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius temperature likely to drop from January 16 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 7:49 PM IST

    The Delhi-NCR region will experience a recurrence of the cold wave between Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather office. Around 3 degrees Celsius is predicted to be the lowest temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) records show that Delhi saw an extreme cold wave stretch from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in a decade.

    Additionally, this month has had the most intense fog since 2019 with over 50 hours recorded. For Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, it is highly possible that certain areas may see dense to extremely dense fog during the night and early morning hours.

    Also Read | PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    A cold wave to a severe cold wave is quite probable across several areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, as well as Delhi, according to the meteorological agency, and minimum temperatures are anticipated to drop another 2 degrees Celsius over many regions of northwest and central India till January 17–18.

    The meteorological department has encouraged people to cover their head, neck, hands, and toes while wearing multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothes. Additionally, it has urged people to minimise or avoid outdoor activities in order to prevent breathing hazardous fumes when using heaters.

    Also Read | 60-year-old passenger starts bleeding on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing

    According to the IMD, a western disturbance will cause minimum temperatures to progressively climb by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20. The national capital region's minimum temperature is predicted to be between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius, according to a tweet from weather service Skymet, and Delhi may not dip below zero this week.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 7:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer pet dog dies gcw

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16 Traffic advisory issued know roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Auto Expo 2023: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    60-year-old passenger starts bleeding from mouth on IndiGo flight dies after emergency landing gcw

    60-year-old passenger starts bleeding on IndiGo flight, dies after emergency landing

    Nepal Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 onboard crashes 5 Indians among passengers gcw

    Nepal's Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 onboard crashes; 5 Indians among passengers

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer pet dog dies gcw

    Hyderabad food delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape from customer's pet dog dies

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvnanthapuram/3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli 166 blazes India to 390/5 against Sri Lanka; social media goes crazy-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Fiery Virat Kohli's 166 blazes India to 390/5; social media goes crazy

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16 Traffic advisory issued know roads to avoid gcw

    PM Modi to hold roadshow in Delhi on January 16; Traffic advisory issued, know roads to avoid

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Video: Actress stuns fans with a new video; barely covers her breasts with wings - SEE PICS

    Nepal plane crash Pokhara International Airport built with Chinese assistance inaugurated on January 1 2023 gcw

    Nepal plane crash: Pokhara International Airport built with Chinese assistance, inaugurated on Jan 1, 2023

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon