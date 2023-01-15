Cold wave alert! Mercury in Delhi can drop to 3 degrees Celsius, temperature likely to drop from Jan 16

The weather office has predicted a return of the cold wave over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday and Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 3 degrees celsius.

The Delhi-NCR region will experience a recurrence of the cold wave between Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather office. Around 3 degrees Celsius is predicted to be the lowest temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) records show that Delhi saw an extreme cold wave stretch from January 5 to January 9, which was the second longest in the month in a decade.

Additionally, this month has had the most intense fog since 2019 with over 50 hours recorded. For Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days, it is highly possible that certain areas may see dense to extremely dense fog during the night and early morning hours.

A cold wave to a severe cold wave is quite probable across several areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, as well as Delhi, according to the meteorological agency, and minimum temperatures are anticipated to drop another 2 degrees Celsius over many regions of northwest and central India till January 17–18.

The meteorological department has encouraged people to cover their head, neck, hands, and toes while wearing multiple layers of loose-fitting, warm clothes. Additionally, it has urged people to minimise or avoid outdoor activities in order to prevent breathing hazardous fumes when using heaters.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance will cause minimum temperatures to progressively climb by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from January 18 to January 20. The national capital region's minimum temperature is predicted to be between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius, according to a tweet from weather service Skymet, and Delhi may not dip below zero this week.