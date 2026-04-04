CIL Chairman B Sairam assures the company is ready to meet energy demands amid the West Asia crisis. He confirmed sufficient coal stocks to support the power sector and industries as gas-based power generation is impacted, ensuring no supply disruption.

CIL Assures Preparedness Amid West Asia Crisis

Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman and MD B Sairam on Saturday assured that the company is fully prepared to meet energy demands and bridge supply gaps for power plants amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Speaking to ANI, Sairam said that while gas-based power generation is impacted, CIL holds sufficient coal stocks to support the power sector and industries like steel, confirming no disruptions in production. "The recent crisis has mainly affected gas-based power plants, creating challenges in electricity generation. If gas output falls, coal must step in to fill the gap, and as the largest producer, Coal India carries the biggest responsibility. As its chairman, I can confidently say our team is fully prepared, with sufficient coal stocks to meet demand. There is no disruption in coal production or supply," he said.

He highlighted that power plants have enough capacity to absorb coal, and CIL has the capacity to deliver it, making sure that there is no disruption.

Future Roadmap and Diversification

Sairam detailed the next steps of improvement for the company, noting that there is a large fleet of heavy machinery available at present. "The next step is to introduce digital technology to improve efficiency, planning, sustainability, and safety. Beyond coal, our diversification initiatives include moving into critical minerals, expanding footprints across 16 states, and entering the rail sector. We are also advancing coal-based gasification, with our first project underway in Lakhanpur, Odisha, and plans in Maharashtra and West Bengal."

Moreover, he emphasised that Coal India aims to maintain production and ensure reliable supply to the power sector, thermal projects, and industries such as steel.

Increased Coal Consumption Amid LPG Shortages

The ongoing West Asia crisis has increased the consumption of coal in many states as people are shiftinf from LPG to coal.

Industry observers say the situation reflects a broader national trend, where LPG shortages and high fuel costs are forcing eateries to adapt quickly, often at the cost of efficiency and sustainability. In cities as well as hill regions, many establishments are turning to coal, kerosene, and even wood-fired stoves to keep operations running.

Government Focus on Coal Gasification

Meanwhile,Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that coal gasification can help India reduce imports of petrochemicals, crude oil and fertilisers, as the government pushes to scale up the sector through incentives and new investments.

Coal gasification is a key transformative technology that converts coal into syngas, which can be further used to produce cleaner fuels, chemicals, fertilisers, and hydrogen. This approach enables more efficient and sustainable use of domestic resources while enhancing economic resilience. (ANI)