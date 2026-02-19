MoS Shantanu Thakur hailed the CMA CGM-Cochin Shipyard contract for six LNG-fuelled vessels as a key step in India's shipbuilding plans. The deal aligns with India's goal to become a top-five shipbuilding nation globally by 2047.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur termed the contract between CMA CGMA Group and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) a step in India's shipbuilding plans. Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "It is a great initiative. It would be one of the most important developments in the shipbuilding sector. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our target is to reach the fifth position by 2047, and this is a significant step."

Highlighting regional prospects, he added, "In Southeast Asia, I think this is a great opportunity for every country belonging to the sea because we can supply many ships from our facilities."

Details of the Indo-French Shipbuilding Agreement

Meanwhile, the Global shipping company CMA CGM and CSL signed a contract for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG-fuelled feeder container vessels at an event in the national capital. The vessels will be built at CSL in Kochi and registered under the Indian flag, adding to India's commercial shipbuilding order book.

Addressing the ceremony, Shantanu Thakur said the agreement has its roots in the Prime Minister's visit to France on February 12, 2025, when he visited the CMA CGM headquarters along with the French President. "During that interaction, the Chairman of CMA CGM expressed strong interest in exploring the flagging of vessels in India and building new ships in Indian shipyards. Today's agreement is the concrete outcome of that dialogue and shared vision," Thakur said.

According to an official release, the project reflects outcomes of maritime sector reforms and growing global engagement with Indian shipyards under the government's policy framework. Following discussions to finalise vessel specifications, CSL executed a Letter of Intent with CMA CGM for the design and construction of the six LNG-powered vessels, before signing the formal contract.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a message, said the partnership reflects India-France cooperation and aligns with India's roadmap to strengthen its maritime sector. Senior officials from the ministry and representatives of both organisations attended the ceremony.