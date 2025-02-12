CM Yogi wishes devotees a blessed Magh Purnima Snan Parv, prays to Maa Ganga, Yamuna & Saraswati

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on Magh Purnima, praying for happiness and prosperity. He greeted saints, devotees, and Kalpvasis, seeking blessings from Lord Shri Hari and holy rivers.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima.

He also greeted revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees, praying to Lord Shri Hari for their happiness, prosperity, and well-being. Additionally, he sought the blessings of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to fulfill everyone's wishes.

He wrote on his official X handle: "Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and residents of the state on the sacred occasion of Magh Purnima! Special congratulations to the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have gathered at the holy Triveni in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. May the grace of Lord Shri Hari bring joy, prosperity, and fortune to all. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati bless everyone and fulfill their wishes."

