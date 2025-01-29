CM Yogi urges devotees to follow the guidelines and help prevent crowding at Sangam

Millions of devotees have gathered in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. CM Yogi Adityanath and religious leaders have urged pilgrims to utilize nearby ghats for a safer experience and adhere to guidelines.

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Prayagraj has transformed into a sea of devotees, as millions of Sanatanis gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam. In light of the overwhelming crowds pouring into Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and revered saints have urged devotees to take a holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat.

Emphasizing that several ghats have been specially prepared to ensure a safe and convenient bathing experience for the pilgrims, the CM has appealed to devotees to avoid overcrowding at Sangam Nose.

The Chief Minister also requested everyone to strictly adhere to the fair administration's guidelines and refrain from believing or spreading any rumours.

Along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prominent religious leaders have appealed to devotees gathered for the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh to exercise caution and self-discipline.

Swami Rambhadracharya urged devotees to let go of the insistence on bathing at the Sangam Nose and instead bathe at the nearest ghat. He advised people to stay near their camps and prioritize safety for themselves and others. As a leading saint of the Vaishnav sect, he also appealed to all Akharas and devotees to avoid falling prey to rumours.

Baba Ramdev stated, "Considering the massive gathering of crores of devotees, we have only taken a symbolic bath for now, while praying for the welfare of the entire nation and the world." He urged devotees to practice self-discipline, avoid getting carried away by excessive enthusiasm, and take a holy dip with caution and responsibility.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara echoed similar sentiment, stating that saints had opted for a symbolic bath in light of the overwhelming crowds.

Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri stated, "At this time, more than 12 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj. Managing such a massive crowd is a challenging task. With lakhs of saints and their followers also present, ensuring the safety of all devotees remains our top priority."

