CM Yogi urges devotees to follow the guidelines and help prevent crowding at Sangam

Millions of devotees have gathered in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. CM Yogi Adityanath and religious leaders have urged pilgrims to utilize nearby ghats for a safer experience and adhere to guidelines.

CM Yogi urges devotees to follow the guidelines and help prevent crowding at Sangam
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Prayagraj has transformed into a sea of devotees, as millions of Sanatanis gather to take a holy dip at the Sangam. In light of the overwhelming crowds pouring into Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and revered saints have urged devotees to take a holy dip at the nearest Ganga ghat.

Emphasizing that several ghats have been specially prepared to ensure a safe and convenient bathing experience for the pilgrims,  the CM has appealed to devotees to avoid overcrowding at Sangam Nose. 

The Chief Minister also requested everyone to strictly adhere to the fair administration's guidelines and refrain from believing or spreading any rumours.

Along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prominent religious leaders have appealed to devotees gathered for the Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh to exercise caution and self-discipline. 

Swami Rambhadracharya urged devotees to let go of the insistence on bathing at the Sangam Nose and instead bathe at the nearest ghat. He advised people to stay near their camps and prioritize safety for themselves and others. As a leading saint of the Vaishnav sect, he also appealed to all Akharas and devotees to avoid falling prey to rumours.  

Baba Ramdev stated, "Considering the massive gathering of crores of devotees, we have only taken a symbolic bath for now, while praying for the welfare of the entire nation and the world." He urged devotees to practice self-discipline, avoid getting carried away by excessive enthusiasm, and take a holy dip with caution and responsibility.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara echoed similar sentiment, stating that saints had opted for a symbolic bath in light of the overwhelming crowds.

Akhada Parishad President Ravindra Puri stated, "At this time, more than 12 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj. Managing such a massive crowd is a challenging task. With lakhs of saints and their followers also present, ensuring the safety of all devotees remains our top priority."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

BREAKING: Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court shk

Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt' shk

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt'

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi on Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy shk

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi blames UP govt for Maha Kumbh stampede

Recent Stories

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY NTI

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon