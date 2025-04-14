Why Stellantis, Xpeng And Lucid Dominated Auto Retail Chatter Last Week

Read Full Article

Stellantis N.V.(STLA) - 200% jump in weekly message volume

The legacy automaker drew significant attention from retail traders on Stocktwits after reporting a 9% year-over-year decline in global shipments to 1.2 million units for the first quarter.

The company attributed the drop to reduced production in North America following extended holiday downtime in January. In Europe, product transitions and weaker light commercial vehicle volumes impacted output.

Still, Stellantis noted that the launch of several new and refreshed models — including the Citroën C3 Aircross, Opel Frontera, Fiat Grande Panda, and Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks — helped drive orders while maintaining normalized dealer inventory levels.

Stellantis recently announced it would furlough approximately 900 U.S. workers at several stamping and powertrain plants around the country, including the Warren Stamping Plant, as U.S. auto tariffs take effect.

However, retail sentiment for Stellantis on Stocktwits flipped from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' last week. The stock is down over 31% year-to-date.

STLA sentiment and message volume meter weekly as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) - 166% jump in weekly message volume

There were no news catalysts for the Chinese EV maker last week, but reports showed that new energy vehicle sales in the world's biggest auto market grew 38% year over year to more than 990,000 units, while NEV adoption topped 50%.

Last week, Xpeng announced its vehicle delivery results for March and the first quarter of 2025. In March, XPeng delivered 33,205 Smart EVs, a 268% increase year over year and surpassing 30,000 units for the fifth consecutive month.

For the first quarter of 2025, XPeng delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, a 331% increase from the previous year.

On Stocktwits, sentiment for Xpeng jumped into ‘bullish’ levels from ‘bearish’ a week ago. The stock has gained over 72% this year.

XPEV sentiment and message volume meter weekly as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

Lucid Group Inc.(LCID) - 30% jump in weekly message volume

The Saudi Arabia-backed EV maker has agreed to acquire select facilities and assets in Arizona from bankrupt hydrogen fuel cell truck maker Nikola (NKLA), pending court approval.

The deal excludes Nikola’s hydrogen truck business, customers, and technology.

Lucid said it plans to hire over 300 former Nikola employees for manufacturing, engineering, testing, and support roles at its Arizona operations.

Retail sentiment for Lucid on Stocktwits ended on a more ‘bullish’ note last week. The stock has shed over 17% this year.

LCID sentiment and message volume meter weekly as of April 11. | source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos