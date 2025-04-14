Did Mouni Roy get plastic surgery? Actress finally speaks out

Entertainment
Mouni Roy is a very beautiful actress in the TV industry. Serials like Naagin, Devo ke Dev Mahadev increased her popularity manifold.
Mouni Roy played an important role in the movie Brahmastra starring Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.
Mouni Roy's latest look has surprised her fans. Seeing her forehead at a fashion event, people have speculated that she may have had plastic surgery.
According to internet users, plastic surgery has spoiled her look. She is no longer as attractive as before.
Mouni Roy is being trolled on social media for her look. Users say that she should not have had this plastic surgery.
The Naagin actress recently attended a fashion event. She also walked the ramp here. Here, Mouni Roy reacted to this trolling.
At this fashion event, Mouni Roy was asked how she deals with online trolling. The reporter's hint was at the comments coming after her plastic surgery.
Mouni Roy said on this, "I don't even look at such negative comments. Let them do their work. If they want to troll others from behind the screen, let them enjoy this happiness.
This is not the first time that Mouni Roy has been accused of plastic surgery, even before this, internet users have made such allegations by comparing her throw back pictures.
Adah Sharma slays ramp walk with sword at Bombay Times Show
Who is Ananya Birla? Singer gifted Janhvi Kapoor luxurious Lamborghini
Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's movie to release on 18th; Check BO prediction
Anupamaa 12th April Spoiler ALERT: Kinjal commits theft? Check here