UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi & Donald Trump for tariff cuts, stating UP is now a revenue-surplus state. He announced a Rs 2 crore fund for AI in medicine and highlighted the improved law and order as a key factor for investment.

UP Sheds Backward Image, Becomes Revenue-Surplus State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday thanked PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for reducing tariffs on Indian goods and recognising India as a reliable partner. "We are grateful to PM Modi and Donald Trump for reducing tariffs on Indian goods and for recognizing India as a reliable partner," said CM Yogi.

Addressing the UP Pharma Conclave 1.0, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has shed its image as a backward state. He highlighted that the state has transformed into a revenue-surplus economy. "We held our first investment summit, which attracted investments worth 20,000 crore rupees.We had to implement numerous reforms and bring about significant changes, and today I can proudly say that we also have a land bank facility. Uttar Pradesh is no longer a backward state; it is now a revenue-surplus state," said CM Yogi.

New Initiatives in Healthcare and Investment

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further announced a sum of 2 crore rupees to explore the potential contributions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state's medical field. He emphasised that this investment aims to harness cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare delivery and diagnostics across Uttar Pradesh. "I am grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister. An AI conclave is going to be held in Delhi, and we had announced a sum of 2 crore rupees to explore the potential contribution of AI in the medical field in Uttar Pradesh," added CM Yogi.

He further expressed his gratitude to the medical and pharmaceutical companies, which have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the state government "Today, I express my gratitude to all the medical companies with whom we have signed MOUs. I sincerely thank them all for placing their trust in Uttar Pradesh.Today, when India stands firm on its policies, even the greatest powers have had to bow before it, and India is now a self-reliant nation," said CM Yogi.

'Zero Tolerance' Policy Transformed Law and Order

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further mentioned that between 2012 and 2017, the state witnessed more than 900 riots. He claimed that everyone paid an unofficial 'Gunda Tax' at that time. "...In Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, more than 900 riots occurred. There wasn't a single city that hadn't experienced a period of curfew. There wouldn't have been a single entrepreneur, doctor, or businessman who hadn't paid the 'Gunda Tax' during that time... In such a situation, when the Prime Minister and our party entrusted me with this responsibility, we had to face this challenge and also instil confidence in every citizen. Naturally, we couldn't do this by picking and choosing. We decided on zero tolerance, and zero tolerance would apply equally to everyone. If our own person commits a wrong, the same law will apply to them as to a mafia or a criminal..." said CM Yogi.

However, he asserted that today the state has moved beyond that era and has established itself as an excellent investment destination. "We tried to do it within the framework of the law, but it happens many times that if the person in front of you is not afraid of the law, then bringing them within the ambit of the law and making them understand the language of the law becomes a necessity in that immediate situation. Many times, people comment and ask why the police shot. If the police don't shoot, should the police get shot instead? Both things cannot happen simultaneously. If that criminal has the freedom to shoot, then we have given pistols to the police so that they can also confront them... When they are dealt with in that language... Over the past 9 years, major positive changes have occurred. Everything is running smoothly. Nobody talks about disturbing the peace, anarchy, or ransom. There are no riots, no disturbances, no extortion. Today, such a situation does not exist anywhere, and Uttar Pradesh has established itself as an excellent investment destination..." added CM Yogi. (ANI)