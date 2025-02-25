CM Yogi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav: 'Opposition leader turns sanatani from Samajwadi'

During the Budget session, CM Yogi Adityanath critiqued the opposition leader's shift towards Sanatan tradition. He emphasized respect for all Indian traditions, including Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh, while highlighting efforts to promote Sanatan Dharma and national unity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while participating in the Motion of Thanks debate on the Governor's address during the Budget session's fifth day on Monday, took a dig at the Opposition Leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly MataPrasad Pandey, stating that he has transitioned from a ‘Samajwadi’ to a ‘Sanatani’, even interrupting his own party’s members.

Calling it a serious discussion, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the participation of 146 members—98 from the ruling party and 48 from the opposition. He also took a jab at the SP's social media cell. Responding to the Leader of Opposition, he affirmed his respect for all great men born in India, including those from Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh traditions. He emphasized ongoing efforts to restore and beautify Buddhist pilgrimage sites alongside Sanatan Dharma. Citing the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons, he noted that PM Modi declared December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honor their sacrifice.



"For the first time, Guruvani is being recited continuously at the Chief Minister's residence," CM Yogi Adityanath stated. He emphasized deep respect for Lord Buddha, Jain Tirthankaras, Sikh traditions, Kabirpanthis, Ravidasis, and Maharishi Valmiki’s tradition, affirming that every indigenous spiritual path strengthens Sanatan Dharma and contributes to the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Reflecting on scenes witnessed during the Governor's address on the first day of the session, the Chief Minister remarked, “You carry copies of the Constitution, but your conduct towards those in constitutional positions speaks volumes. Was the uproar, comments, and behavior towards the Governor constitutional? If this is constitutional, then what is unconstitutional?” He criticized the SP's social media cell, calling it a reflection of their ideology and attitude towards democracy—one that, he said, any civilized society would find shameful, despite their habit of preaching to others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his address by quoting Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who said, “Being human is an achievement, being a demon is a defeat, and being a great human is victory.” He emphasized that throughout history, three categories—humans, demons, and great humans (Dev)—have always existed. Referencing Maharishi Kashyap’s two queens, he noted that one gave birth to ‘Dev’ and the other to ‘Danav’, asserting that one's karma, conduct, and behavior determine their place in these categories. He further elaborated on the distinctions between ‘Dev, Demon, and Mahamanav’.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and the Leader of Opposition, remarking that it was good they had finally accepted Mahakumbh, Sanatan tradition, and Ayodhya Dham. He quipped that a socialist remembers religion only when pushed to the last rung. He also pointed out the Opposition Leader’s objection to the BJP’s commitment in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra to making Mahakumbh a global event and falling short in adequate preparations.

Responding to the allegation, he added: “Without world-class facilities, 63 crore devotees wouldn’t have participated in Mahakumbh so far, and by February 26, this number is expected to exceed 65 crore.” The Chief Minister reminded the Leader of Opposition that he was not allowed to visit in 2013, but this time he not only attended Mahakumbh but also took a holy dip and praised the facilities. He also noted that out of India’s 144 crore population, 110 crore follow Sanatan Dharma.

CM Yogi Adityanath affirmed his respect for all great men born in India, including those from the Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh traditions. He highlighted ongoing efforts to restore and beautify Buddhist pilgrimage sites alongside Sanatan Dharma. Emphasizing inclusivity, he acknowledged the role of various sects—Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Kabirpanthis, Ravidasis, and followers of Maharishi Valmiki—in strengthening Sanatan Dharma.

He noted that PM Modi declared December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to honor the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons. For the first time, Guruvaani is being recited continuously at the Chief Minister’s residence, reflecting a spirit of reverence that aligns with the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Latest Videos